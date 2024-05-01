In trading on Wednesday, the Uranium ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 3% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of UR Energy, up about 5.1% and shares of Nexgen Energy, up about 3.4% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the iShares Semiconductor ETF, down about 3.9% in Wednesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Wednesday were shares of Skyworks Solutions, lower by about 15.6%, and shares of Advanced Micro Devices, lower by about 9.9% on the day.

VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF Movers: URA, SOXX

