ENPH

Wednesday's ETF Movers: TAN, REM

February 07, 2024 — 12:28 pm EST

In trading on Wednesday, the Invesco Solar ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 3.6% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Enphase Energy, up about 16.6% and shares of Solaredge Technologies, up about 11.5% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF, off about 2.8% in Wednesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Wednesday were shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, lower by about 14.4%, and shares of Great Ajax, lower by about 7% on the day.

