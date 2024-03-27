In trading on Wednesday, the Invesco Solar ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 3.4% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Sunrun, up about 13.9% and shares of Sunpower, up about 12.4% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Invesco China Technology ETF, off about 1.6% in Wednesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Wednesday were shares of Pdd Holdings, lower by about 2.9%, and shares of Tuya, relatively unchanged on the day.

VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF Movers: TAN, CQQQ

