RUN

Wednesday's ETF Movers: TAN, CQQQ

March 27, 2024

In trading on Wednesday, the Invesco Solar ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 3.4% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Sunrun, up about 13.9% and shares of Sunpower, up about 12.4% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Invesco China Technology ETF, off about 1.6% in Wednesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Wednesday were shares of Pdd Holdings, lower by about 2.9%, and shares of Tuya, relatively unchanged on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

