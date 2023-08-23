Wednesday's ETF Movers: SIL, XOP

In trading on Wednesday, the Silver Miners ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 3.5% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Hecla Mining, up about 9.1% and shares of Coeur Mining, up about 6.9% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF, down about 1.2% in Wednesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Wednesday were shares of Cvr Energy, lower by about 7.4%, and shares of Gevo, lower by about 4.2% on the day.

