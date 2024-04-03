In trading on Wednesday, the Silver Miners ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 3.6% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Bear Creek Mining, up about 16.3% and shares of First Majestic Silver, up about 10.5% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund ETF, down about 1.1% in Wednesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Wednesday were shares of Estee Lauder Companies, lower by about 4.1%, and shares of Procter & Gamble, lower by about 2.6% on the day.

VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF Movers: SIL, XLP

