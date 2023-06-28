In trading on Wednesday, the Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 2.6% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Joby Aviation, up about 34.9% and shares of Archer Aviation, up about 15.8% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Invesco China Technology ETF, down about 1.9% in Wednesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Wednesday were shares of Dada Nexus, lower by about 4.7%, and shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings, lower by about 4% on the day.

VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF Movers: PBW, CQQQ

