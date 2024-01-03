News & Insights

Markets
TAL

Wednesday's ETF Movers: MCHI, TAN

January 03, 2024 — 01:34 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In trading on Wednesday, the iShares MSCI China ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 1.2% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Tal Education Group, up about 3.4% and shares of Pdd Holdings, up about 2.3% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Invesco Solar ETF, off about 3.9% in Wednesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Wednesday were shares of Sunpower, lower by about 6.9%, and shares of Enphase Energy, lower by about 6.5% on the day.

Wednesday's ETF Movers: MCHI, TAN
VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF Movers: MCHI, TAN

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksETFs
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TAL
PDD
SPWR
ENPH
TAN
MCHI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.