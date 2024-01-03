Wednesday's ETF Movers: MCHI, TAN

In trading on Wednesday, the iShares MSCI China ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 1.2% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Tal Education Group, up about 3.4% and shares of Pdd Holdings, up about 2.3% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Invesco Solar ETF, off about 3.9% in Wednesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Wednesday were shares of Sunpower, lower by about 6.9%, and shares of Enphase Energy, lower by about 6.5% on the day.

