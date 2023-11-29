In trading on Wednesday, the SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 3% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of First Foundation, up about 6.5% and shares of Western Alliance, up about 6% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Uranium ETF, off about 2.3% in Wednesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Wednesday were shares of Fission Uranium, lower by about 4.8%, and shares of UR Energy, lower by about 3.7% on the day.

VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF Movers: KRE, URA

