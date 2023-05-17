In trading on Wednesday, the SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 7.3% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Pacwest Bancorp, up about 21.3% and shares of Western Alliance, up about 14.9% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the SPDR S&P China ETF, off about 1% in Wednesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Wednesday were shares of Hello Groups, lower by about 4.8%, and shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings, lower by about 4.6% on the day.

VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF Movers: KRE, GXC

