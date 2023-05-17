News & Insights

Wednesday's ETF Movers: KRE, GXC

May 17, 2023

Written by BNK Invest

In trading on Wednesday, the SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 7.3% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Pacwest Bancorp, up about 21.3% and shares of Western Alliance, up about 14.9% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the SPDR S&P China ETF, off about 1% in Wednesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Wednesday were shares of Hello Groups, lower by about 4.8%, and shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings, lower by about 4.6% on the day.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
