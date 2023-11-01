News & Insights

Wednesday's ETF Movers: ITB, WCLD

November 01, 2023 — 11:57 am EDT

In trading on Wednesday, the iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 2.2% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Builders Firstsource, up about 8.1% and shares of Trex, up about 5.2% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund ETF, off about 2.3% in Wednesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Wednesday were shares of Paycom Software, lower by about 37.9%, and shares of Paylocity Holding, lower by about 9% on the day.

