In trading on Wednesday, the iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 2.2% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Builders Firstsource, up about 8.1% and shares of Trex, up about 5.2% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund ETF, off about 2.3% in Wednesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Wednesday were shares of Paycom Software, lower by about 37.9%, and shares of Paylocity Holding, lower by about 9% on the day.

VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF Movers: ITB, WCLD

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.