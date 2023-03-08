In trading on Wednesday, the iShares Latin America 40 ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 2.4% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Banco Bradesco, up about 4.3% and shares of Pagseguro Digital, up about 3.9% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF, off about 1.9% in Wednesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Wednesday were shares of Permian Resources, lower by about 4.2%, and shares of Valero Energy, lower by about 3.7% on the day.

VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF Movers: ILF, FTXN

