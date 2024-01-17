News & Insights

Markets
OPK

Wednesday's ETF Movers: IHF, CQQQ

January 17, 2024 — 12:04 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In trading on Wednesday, the iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 0.7% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Opko Health, up about 6.3% and shares of R1 RCM, up about 5.2% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Invesco China Technology ETF, down about 3.5% in Wednesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Wednesday were shares of Weibo, lower by about 4.9%, and shares of Tuya, lower by about 1.8% on the day.

Wednesday's ETF Movers: IHF, CQQQ
VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF Movers: IHF, CQQQ

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksETFs
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

OPK
RCM
WB
TUYA
CQQQ
IHF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.