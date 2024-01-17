In trading on Wednesday, the iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 0.7% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Opko Health, up about 6.3% and shares of R1 RCM, up about 5.2% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Invesco China Technology ETF, down about 3.5% in Wednesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Wednesday were shares of Weibo, lower by about 4.9%, and shares of Tuya, lower by about 1.8% on the day.

VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF Movers: IHF, CQQQ

