News & Insights

Markets
RPD

Wednesday's ETF Movers: IHAK, XSD

May 24, 2023 — 03:35 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In trading on Wednesday, the iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 0.9% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Rapid7, up about 7.7% and shares of Palo Alto Networks, up about 7.1% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF, down about 3.1% in Wednesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Wednesday were shares of Navitas Semiconductor, lower by about 21.9%, and shares of Analog Devices, lower by about 8.3% on the day.

Wednesday's ETF Movers: IHAK, XSD
VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF Movers: IHAK, XSD

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksETFs
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

RPD
PANW
NVTS
ADI
XSD
IHAK

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.