In trading on Wednesday, the iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 0.9% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Rapid7, up about 7.7% and shares of Palo Alto Networks, up about 7.1% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF, down about 3.1% in Wednesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Wednesday were shares of Navitas Semiconductor, lower by about 21.9%, and shares of Analog Devices, lower by about 8.3% on the day.

VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF Movers: IHAK, XSD

