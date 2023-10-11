News & Insights

Markets
AMT

Wednesday's ETF Movers: ICF, IHI

October 11, 2023 — 02:23 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In trading on Wednesday, the iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 1.2% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of American Tower, up about 2.9% and shares of Boston Properties, up about 2.3% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF, off about 4.8% in Wednesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Wednesday were shares of Silk Road Medical, lower by about 50%, and shares of Outset Medical, lower by about 22.4% on the day.

Wednesday's ETF Movers: ICF, IHI

VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF Movers: ICF, IHI

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksETFs
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AMT
BXP
SILK
OM
IHI
ICF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.