In trading on Wednesday, the iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 1.2% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of American Tower, up about 2.9% and shares of Boston Properties, up about 2.3% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF, off about 4.8% in Wednesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Wednesday were shares of Silk Road Medical, lower by about 50%, and shares of Outset Medical, lower by about 22.4% on the day.

VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF Movers: ICF, IHI

