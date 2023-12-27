News & Insights

Wednesday's ETF Movers: GDX, BIZD

December 27, 2023 — 12:01 pm EST

In trading on Wednesday, the Gold Miners ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 1.3% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Gogold Resources, up about 6% and shares of Drdgold Limited, up about 4.2% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the BDC Income ETF, down about 2.6% in Wednesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Wednesday were shares of Newtekone, lower by about 1.1%, and shares of Prospect Capital, lower by about 0.4% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

