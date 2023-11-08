Wednesday's ETF Movers: FEZ, ARKG

In trading on Wednesday, the SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 0.9% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, up about 1.7% and shares of SAP, up about 1.4% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the ARK Genomic Revolution ETF, down about 3.7% in Wednesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Wednesday were shares of Butterfly Network, lower by about 10.4%, and shares of Verve Therapeutics, lower by about 8.2% on the day.

