Wednesday's ETF Movers: FBT, URA

In trading on Wednesday, the First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 2.2% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Acadia Pharmaceuticals, up about 30.4% and shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals, up about 9.3% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Uranium ETF, off about 3.2% in Wednesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Wednesday were shares of Uranium Energy, lower by about 13%, and shares of Nexgen Energy, lower by about 4.8% on the day.

