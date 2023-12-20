In trading on Wednesday, the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 1.2% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of System1, up about 28.5% and shares of Oportun Financial, up about 13.9% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF, down about 5.3% in Wednesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Wednesday were shares of Lufax Holding, lower by about 3.3%, and shares of KE Holdings, lower by about 2.1% on the day.

VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF Movers: EES, EMGF

