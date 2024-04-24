News & Insights

Wednesday's ETF Movers: CQQQ, IYT

April 24, 2024 — 12:14 pm EDT

In trading on Wednesday, the Invesco China Technology ETF (CQQQ) is outperforming other ETFs, up about 2.6% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Dada Nexus (DADA), up about 3.8% and shares of Weibo (WB), up about 2.4% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (IYT), off about 3.1% in Wednesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Wednesday were shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL), lower by about 8.5%, and shares of Arcbest (ARCB), lower by about 7.1% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

