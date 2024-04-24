And underperforming other ETFs today is the iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (IYT), off about 3.1% in Wednesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Wednesday were shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL), lower by about 8.5%, and shares of Arcbest (ARCB), lower by about 7.1% on the day.
VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF Movers: CQQQ, IYT
