In trading on Wednesday, the ARK Genomic Revolution ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 1.7% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of 908 Devices, up about 5.1% and shares of Beam Therapeutics, up about 4.5% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Lithium ETF, off about 1.6% in Wednesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Wednesday were shares of Tesla, lower by about 3.9%, and shares of Lithium Americas, lower by about 2% on the day.

VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF Movers: ARKG, LIT

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.