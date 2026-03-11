Wednesday's ETF Movers: XOP, SLVR

In trading on Wednesday, the SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 2.7% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of CVR Energy, up about 6.8% and shares of PBF Energy, up about 5.8% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Sprott Silver Miners & Physical Silver ETF, down about 5% in Wednesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Wednesday were shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines, lower by about 8.3%, and shares of Hycroft Mining Holding, lower by about 7% on the day.

