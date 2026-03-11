And underperforming other ETFs today is the Sprott Silver Miners & Physical Silver ETF, down about 5% in Wednesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Wednesday were shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines, lower by about 8.3%, and shares of Hycroft Mining Holding, lower by about 7% on the day.
VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF Movers: XOP, SLVR
