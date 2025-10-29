Markets
Wednesday's ETF Movers: USD, IHAK

October 29, 2025 — 12:02 pm EDT

In trading on Wednesday, the ProShares About the Fund ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 6.2% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Teradyne, up about 18.1% and shares of Rambus, up about 6.5% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF, down about 3.9% in Wednesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Wednesday were shares of Varonis Systems, lower by about 47.8%, and shares of Check Point Software Technologies, lower by about 3.4% on the day.

