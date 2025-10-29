Wednesday's ETF Movers: USD, IHAK

And underperforming other ETFs today is the iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF, down about 3.9% in Wednesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Wednesday were shares of Varonis Systems, lower by about 47.8%, and shares of Check Point Software Technologies, lower by about 3.4% on the day.
