In trading on Wednesday, the First Trust Cloud Computing ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 3.6% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Pure Storage, up about 23.1% and shares of Salesforce, up about 9.1% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF, off about 2.8% in Wednesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Wednesday were shares of Texas Pacific Land, lower by about 9.4%, and shares of Par Pacific Holdings, lower by about 6.3% on the day.

VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF Movers: SKYY, XOP

