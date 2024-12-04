And underperforming other ETFs today is the SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF, off about 2.8% in Wednesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Wednesday were shares of Texas Pacific Land, lower by about 9.4%, and shares of Par Pacific Holdings, lower by about 6.3% on the day.
VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF Movers: SKYY, XOP
