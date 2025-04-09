Wednesday's ETF Movers: SILJ, DFAR

In trading on Wednesday, the Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF (SILJ) is outperforming other ETFs, up about 6.3% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines (ASM), up about 9% and shares of Trilogy Metals (TMQ), up about 7.6% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR), down about 3.2% in Wednesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Wednesday were shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities (ARE), lower by about 6.5%, and shares of CBL & Associates Properties (CBL), lower by about 5.5% on the day.

