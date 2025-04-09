And underperforming other ETFs today is the Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR), down about 3.2% in Wednesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Wednesday were shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities (ARE), lower by about 6.5%, and shares of CBL & Associates Properties (CBL), lower by about 5.5% on the day.
VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF Movers: SILJ, DFAR
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.