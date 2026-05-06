And underperforming other ETFs today is the SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF, off about 5.5% in Wednesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Wednesday were shares of Comstock Resources, lower by about 11.5%, and shares of California Resources, lower by about 10.3% on the day.
VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF Movers: SIL, XOP
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