Markets
USAS

Wednesday's ETF Movers: SIL, XOP

May 06, 2026 — 12:03 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

In trading on Wednesday, the Global X Silver Miners ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 9% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Americas Gold and Silver Shares, up about 17.1% and shares of SSR Mining, up about 15.5% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF, off about 5.5% in Wednesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Wednesday were shares of Comstock Resources, lower by about 11.5%, and shares of California Resources, lower by about 10.3% on the day.

Wednesday's ETF Movers: SIL, XOPVIDEO: Wednesday's ETF Movers: SIL, XOP

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksETFs
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
10 Bargains You Can Buy Cheaper Than Insiders Did-> 10 Stocks Crossing Below Book Value-> 10 Oversold Stocks You Need To Know About-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

USAS
SSRM
CRK
CRC
XOP
SIL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.