In trading on Wednesday, the Global X Silver Miners ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 9% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Americas Gold and Silver Shares, up about 17.1% and shares of SSR Mining, up about 15.5% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF, off about 5.5% in Wednesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Wednesday were shares of Comstock Resources, lower by about 11.5%, and shares of California Resources, lower by about 10.3% on the day.

VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF Movers: SIL, XOP

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.