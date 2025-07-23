In trading on Wednesday, the VanEck Oil Service ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 5.5% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Liberty Energy, up about 21.5% and shares of Baker Hughes, up about 9.7% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Invesco Solar ETF, down about 2.5% in Wednesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Wednesday were shares of Enphase Energ, lower by about 14.9%, and shares of Solaredge Technologies, lower by about 8.3% on the day.

VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF Movers: OIH, TAN

