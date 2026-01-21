And underperforming other ETFs today is the ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF, off about 2.3% in Wednesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Wednesday were shares of Intuitive Machines, lower by about 12.4%, and shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, lower by about 9.6% on the day.
VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF Movers: OIH, ARKX
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.