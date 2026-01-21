In trading on Wednesday, the VanEck Oil Service ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 4.1% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Transocean, up about 8% and shares of Oceaneering International, up about 7% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF, off about 2.3% in Wednesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Wednesday were shares of Intuitive Machines, lower by about 12.4%, and shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, lower by about 9.6% on the day.

VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF Movers: OIH, ARKX

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.