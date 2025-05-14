In trading on Wednesday, the iShares MSCI China ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 1.8% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group, up about 14% and shares of Kanzhun Limited, up about 3.8% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF, off about 3.4% in Wednesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Wednesday were shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines, lower by about 8%, and shares of Trilogy Metals, lower by about 5.8% on the day.

VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF Movers: MCHI, SILJ

