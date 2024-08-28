Wednesday's ETF Movers: IAT, URA

In trading on Wednesday, the iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 0.7% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Popular, up about 1.7% and shares of PNC Financial Services Group, up about 1.6% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Uranium ETF, down about 4.1% in Wednesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Wednesday were shares of Mega Uranium, lower by about 5.9%, and shares of Nexgen Energy, lower by about 4.9% on the day.

