In trading on Wednesday, the Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US 1000 Equity ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 2% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Joby Aviation, up about 28.6% and shares of Abercrombie & Fitch, up about 15.8% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, down about 2.2% in Wednesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Wednesday were shares of Champion Homes, lower by about 6.4%, and shares of Hovnanian Enterprises, lower by about 5.2% on the day.

VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF Movers: GUSA, ITB

