In trading on Wednesday, the Global X Cybersecurity ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 2.4% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Varonis Systems, up about 7.5% and shares of Crowdstrike Holdings, up about 5.8% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Sprott Silver Miners & Physical Silver ETF, off about 4.5% in Wednesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Wednesday were shares of Endeavour Silver, lower by about 8.3%, and shares of Hecla Mining, lower by about 7.2% on the day.

VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF Movers: BUG, SLVR

