In trading on Wednesday, the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 2.2% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor, up about 3.9% and shares of Impinj, up about 3.6% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF, down about 2.4% in Wednesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Wednesday were shares of Bowlero, lower by about 5.8%, and shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts, lower by about 5.4% on the day.

VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF Movers: XSD, PEJ

