Wednesday's ETF Movers: TAN, PEJ

In trading on Wednesday, the Invesco Solar ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 2.5% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Enphase Energy, up about 6.8% and shares of Daqo New Energy, up about 6.5% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF, down about 2.6% in Wednesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Wednesday were shares of Red Rock Resorts, lower by about 13.6%, and shares of International Game Technology, lower by about 8.8% on the day.

