In trading on Wednesday, the Oil Services ETF (OIH) is outperforming other ETFs, up about 5% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Oil States International (OIS), up about 7.3% and shares of Nabors Industries (NBR), up about 7.2% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (PSK), down about 2.1% in Wednesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Wednesday were shares of Brookfield Finance Inc 4.625% Subordinated Notes (BAMH), lower by about 6%, and shares of Bank of America Corp Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock (BML.PRL), lower by about 5% on the day.

VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF Movers: OIH, PSK

