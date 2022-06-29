Markets
IDXX

Wednesday's ETF Movers: IXJ, PBW

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In trading on Wednesday, the iShares Global Healthcare ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 0.7% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Idexx Laboratories, up about 2.3% and shares of Zoetis, up about 2% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF, off about 5.3% in Wednesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Wednesday were shares of Shoals Technologies Group, lower by about 14.3%, and shares of Evgo, lower by about 13.5% on the day.

Wednesday's ETF Movers: IXJ, PBW
VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF Movers: IXJ, PBW

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

IDXX ZTS SHLS EVGO PBW IXJ

Other Topics

Stocks ETFs

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular