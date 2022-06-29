In trading on Wednesday, the iShares Global Healthcare ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 0.7% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Idexx Laboratories, up about 2.3% and shares of Zoetis, up about 2% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF, off about 5.3% in Wednesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Wednesday were shares of Shoals Technologies Group, lower by about 14.3%, and shares of Evgo, lower by about 13.5% on the day.

VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF Movers: IXJ, PBW

