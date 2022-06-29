Wednesday's ETF Movers: IXJ, PBW

In trading on Wednesday, the iShares Global Healthcare ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 0.7% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Idexx Laboratories, up about 2.3% and shares of Zoetis, up about 2% on the day.
And underperforming other ETFs today is the Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF, off about 5.3% in Wednesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Wednesday were shares of Shoals Technologies Group, lower by about 14.3%, and shares of Evgo, lower by about 13.5% on the day.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Latest Markets Videos
Explore MarketsExplore
Most Popular
- Social Security Checks Could Soar in 2023: Here's How Much Extra Seniors Might Receive
- Better Buy: Dogecoin vs. Terra Classic vs. Terra (LUNA)?
- Stimulus Update: MIllions Will Get a Stimulus Check in June. Are You One of Them?
- Bitcoin Uses 50 Times Less Energy Than Traditional Banking, New Study Shows