Wednesday's ETF Movers: IHI, ARKW

In trading on Wednesday, the iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 2.6% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Si-bone, up about 4.5% and shares of Intuitive Surgical, up about 3.8% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the ARK Next Generation Internet ETF, down about 4.2% in Wednesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Wednesday were shares of Roblox, lower by about 12.3%, and shares of Shopify, lower by about 9.6% on the day.

