In trading on Wednesday, the Gold Miners ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 3.1% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Barrick Gold, up about 8.2% and shares of Harmony Gold Mining, up about 5.8% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the ARK Next Generation Internet ETF, off about 4.3% in Wednesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Wednesday were shares of Roblox, lower by about 25.8%, and shares of Shopify, lower by about 17.9% on the day.

VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF Movers: GDX, ARKW

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.