Wednesday's ETF Movers: GDX, ARKW

In trading on Wednesday, the Gold Miners ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 3.1% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Barrick Gold, up about 8.2% and shares of Harmony Gold Mining, up about 5.8% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the ARK Next Generation Internet ETF, off about 4.3% in Wednesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Wednesday were shares of Roblox, lower by about 25.8%, and shares of Shopify, lower by about 17.9% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

GOLD HMY RBLX SHOP ARKW GDX

