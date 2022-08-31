In trading on Wednesday, the Invesco China Technology ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 2% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Weibo, up about 6.5% and shares of Autohome, up about 4.8% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF, off about 2% in Wednesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Wednesday were shares of Ambarella, lower by about 17%, and shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor, lower by about 4.5% on the day.

VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF Movers: CQQQ, XSD

