Wednesday's ETF Movers: CQQQ, PBW

In trading on Wednesday, the Invesco China Technology ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 1.9% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Joyy, up about 5.4% and shares of Baidu, up about 4.4% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF, off about 1.7% in Wednesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Wednesday were shares of Ballard Power Systems, lower by about 9.2%, and shares of Blink Charging, lower by about 6.7% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.