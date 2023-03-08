Wednesday Sector Leaders: Utilities, Technology & Communications

The best performing sector as of midday Wednesday is the Utilities sector, higher by 0.6%. Within that group, Evergy Inc (Symbol: EVRG) and Pinnacle West Capital Corp (Symbol: PNW) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 1.4% and 1.4%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is up 0.5% on the day, and down 6.68% year-to-date. Evergy Inc, meanwhile, is down 6.87% year-to-date, and Pinnacle West Capital Corp is up 4.00% year-to-date. Combined, EVRG and PNW make up approximately 2.3% of the underlying holdings of XLU.
The next best performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, up 0.3%. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, ON Semiconductor Corp (Symbol: ON) and Arista Networks Inc (Symbol: ANET) are the most notable, showing a gain of 4.4% and 3.2%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which is up 0.2% in midday trading, and up 13.09% on a year-to-date basis. ON Semiconductor Corp, meanwhile, is up 33.31% year-to-date, and Arista Networks Inc is up 21.97% year-to-date. Combined, ON and ANET make up approximately 0.8% of the underlying holdings of XLK.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, three sectors are up on the day, while six sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Utilities
|+0.6%
|Technology & Communications
|+0.3%
|Materials
|+0.1%
|Financial
|-0.3%
|Industrial
|-0.3%
|Consumer Products
|-0.4%
|Services
|-0.5%
|Healthcare
|-0.6%
|Energy
|-1.5%
Also see: XLRN Videos
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding FNK
Funds Holding VONE
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.