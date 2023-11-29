In trading on Wednesday, computers shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 3.7%. Leading the group were shares of NetApp, up about 16.8% and shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise up about 8.6% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are semiconductors shares, up on the day by about 2.8% as a group, led by Applied Optoelectronics, trading up by about 10.3% and indie Semiconductor, trading up by about 7.5% on Wednesday.

VIDEO: Wednesday Sector Leaders: Computers, Semiconductors

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.