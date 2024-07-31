Wednesday Sector Leaders: Technology & Communications, Utilities

In afternoon trading on Wednesday, Technology & Communications stocks are the best performing sector, higher by 2.0%. Within the sector, Dayforce Inc (Symbol: DAY) and NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 12.5% and 10.6%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is up 3.5% on the day, and up 13.20% year-to-date. Dayforce Inc, meanwhile, is down 10.03% year-to-date, and NVIDIA Corp is up 131.79% year-to-date. NVDA makes up approximately 20.1% of the underlying holdings of XLK.
The next best performing sector is the Utilities sector, up 1.1%. Among large Utilities stocks, Vistra Corp (Symbol: VST) and Constellation Energy Corp (Symbol: CEG) are the most notable, showing a gain of 15.4% and 11.6%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is up 1.3% in midday trading, and up 16.63% on a year-to-date basis. Vistra Corp, meanwhile, is up 107.90% year-to-date, and Constellation Energy Corp is up 61.70% year-to-date. Combined, VST and CEG make up approximately 7.9% of the underlying holdings of XLU.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Technology & Communications
|+2.0%
|Utilities
|+1.1%
|Materials
|+1.1%
|Industrial
|+1.0%
|Consumer Products
|+0.9%
|Services
|+0.8%
|Energy
|+0.8%
|Healthcare
|+0.4%
|Financial
|-0.2%
