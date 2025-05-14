Wednesday Sector Leaders: Technology & Communications, Services

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Wednesday, shares of Technology & Communications companies are outperforming other sectors, not showing much of a loss. Within that group, Super Micro Computer Inc (Symbol: SMCI) and Enphase Energy Inc. (Symbol: ENPH) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 17.7% and 4.8%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is up 0.5% on the day, and up 0.69% year-to-date. Super Micro Computer Inc, meanwhile, is up 50.18% year-to-date, and Enphase Energy Inc., is down 30.40% year-to-date. Combined, SMCI and ENPH make up approximately 0.3% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

The next best performing sector is the Services sector, losing just 0.2%. Among large Services stocks, Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (Symbol: CMG) and Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL) are the most notable, showing a gain of 3.7% and 3.5%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is up 0.3% in midday trading, and up 1.32% on a year-to-date basis. Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc, meanwhile, is down 12.91% year-to-date, and Alphabet Inc, is down 12.64% year-to-date. CMG makes up approximately 1.1% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, none of the sectors are up on the day, while eight sectors are down.

Sector % Change Technology & Communications 0.0% Services -0.2% Consumer Products -0.5% Industrial -0.5% Financial -0.6% Energy -0.6% Utilities -1.0% Materials -1.2% Healthcare -1.8%

