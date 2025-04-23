Wednesday Sector Leaders: Technology & Communications, Industrial

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Wednesday, shares of Technology & Communications companies are outperforming other sectors, higher by 2.9%. Within that group, Super Micro Computer Inc (Symbol: SMCI) and Palantir Technologies Inc (Symbol: PLTR) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 11.1% and 8.6%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is up 3.8% on the day, and down 13.96% year-to-date. Super Micro Computer Inc, meanwhile, is up 11.42% year-to-date, and Palantir Technologies Inc is up 35.00% year-to-date. Combined, SMCI and PLTR make up approximately 2.9% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

The next best performing sector is the Industrial sector, up 2.1%. Among large Industrial stocks, Amphenol Corp. (Symbol: APH) and Wabtec Corp (Symbol: WAB) are the most notable, showing a gain of 10.5% and 7.5%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Industrial stocks is the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLI), which is up 1.8% in midday trading, and down 3.38% on a year-to-date basis. Amphenol Corp., meanwhile, is up 4.87% year-to-date, and Wabtec Corp, is down 2.50% year-to-date. WAB makes up approximately 0.8% of the underlying holdings of XLI.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change Technology & Communications +2.9% Industrial +2.1% Healthcare +1.5% Services +1.4% Financial +1.3% Materials +1.0% Energy +0.5% Consumer Products +0.4% Utilities -0.0%

