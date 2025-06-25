Wednesday Sector Leaders: Technology & Communications, Healthcare

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Wednesday, shares of Technology & Communications companies are outperforming other sectors, losing just 0.2%. Within that group, Super Micro Computer Inc (Symbol: SMCI) and NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 8.0% and 3.9%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is up 0.6% on the day, and up 7.29% year-to-date. Super Micro Computer Inc, meanwhile, is up 51.80% year-to-date, and NVIDIA Corp is up 14.39% year-to-date. Combined, SMCI and NVDA make up approximately 14.7% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

The next best performing sector is the Healthcare sector, losing just 0.4%. Among large Healthcare stocks, Eli Lilly (Symbol: LLY) and Stryker Corp (Symbol: SYK) are the most notable, showing a gain of 2.1% and 1.6%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is down 0.1% in midday trading, and down 1.98% on a year-to-date basis. Eli Lilly, meanwhile, is up 3.32% year-to-date, and Stryker Corp is up 9.48% year-to-date. Combined, LLY and SYK make up approximately 15.2% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, none of the sectors are up on the day, while nine sectors are down.

Sector % Change Technology & Communications -0.2% Healthcare -0.4% Energy -0.6% Financial -0.7% Services -0.8% Industrial -0.8% Utilities -0.9% Materials -0.9% Consumer Products -1.4%

