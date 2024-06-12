Wednesday Sector Leaders: Technology & Communications, Financial

In afternoon trading on Wednesday, Technology & Communications stocks are the best performing sector, up 1.5%. Within that group, Oracle Corp (Symbol: ORCL) and Skyworks Solutions Inc (Symbol: SWKS) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 12.4% and 6.7%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is up 2.6% on the day, and up 17.55% year-to-date. Oracle Corp, meanwhile, is up 32.83% year-to-date, and Skyworks Solutions Inc, is down 7.48% year-to-date. Combined, ORCL and SWKS make up approximately 2.4% of the underlying holdings of XLK.
The next best performing sector is the Financial sector, higher by 1.4%. Among large Financial stocks, Citizens Financial Group Inc (Symbol: CFG) and Comerica, Inc. (Symbol: CMA) are the most notable, showing a gain of 5.1% and 5.1%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Financial stocks is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), which is up 0.3% in midday trading, and up 9.40% on a year-to-date basis. Citizens Financial Group Inc, meanwhile, is up 10.27% year-to-date, and Comerica, Inc., is down 11.29% year-to-date. Combined, CFG and CMA make up approximately 0.4% of the underlying holdings of XLF.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, six sectors are up on the day, while three sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Technology & Communications
|+1.5%
|Financial
|+1.4%
|Industrial
|+1.2%
|Materials
|+0.9%
|Services
|+0.5%
|Healthcare
|+0.3%
|Consumer Products
|-0.2%
|Utilities
|-0.3%
|Energy
|-0.7%
25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »
Also see:
REITs Hedge Funds Are Selling
L.B. Foster Earnings Surprises
PROV shares outstanding history
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.