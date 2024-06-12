Wednesday Sector Leaders: Technology & Communications, Financial

In afternoon trading on Wednesday, Technology & Communications stocks are the best performing sector, up 1.5%. Within that group, Oracle Corp (Symbol: ORCL) and Skyworks Solutions Inc (Symbol: SWKS) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 12.4% and 6.7%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is up 2.6% on the day, and up 17.55% year-to-date. Oracle Corp, meanwhile, is up 32.83% year-to-date, and Skyworks Solutions Inc, is down 7.48% year-to-date. Combined, ORCL and SWKS make up approximately 2.4% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

The next best performing sector is the Financial sector, higher by 1.4%. Among large Financial stocks, Citizens Financial Group Inc (Symbol: CFG) and Comerica, Inc. (Symbol: CMA) are the most notable, showing a gain of 5.1% and 5.1%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Financial stocks is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), which is up 0.3% in midday trading, and up 9.40% on a year-to-date basis. Citizens Financial Group Inc, meanwhile, is up 10.27% year-to-date, and Comerica, Inc., is down 11.29% year-to-date. Combined, CFG and CMA make up approximately 0.4% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, six sectors are up on the day, while three sectors are down.

Sector % Change Technology & Communications +1.5% Financial +1.4% Industrial +1.2% Materials +0.9% Services +0.5% Healthcare +0.3% Consumer Products -0.2% Utilities -0.3% Energy -0.7%

