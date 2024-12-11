Markets
Wednesday Sector Leaders: Technology & Communications, Energy

December 11, 2024 — 02:45 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

The best performing sector as of midday Wednesday is the Technology & Communications sector, higher by 1.0%. Within that group, Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO) and CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (Symbol: CRWD) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 5.9% and 4.9%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is up 1.7% on the day, and up 25.26% year-to-date. Broadcom Inc, meanwhile, is up 64.36% year-to-date, and CrowdStrike Holdings Inc is up 42.44% year-to-date. Combined, AVGO and CRWD make up approximately 5.3% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

The next best performing sector is the Energy sector, higher by 0.7%. Among large Energy stocks, EQT Corp (Symbol: EQT) and Baker Hughes Company (Symbol: BKR) are the most notable, showing a gain of 5.5% and 2.9%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Energy stocks is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE), which is up 0.1% in midday trading, and up 10.32% on a year-to-date basis. EQT Corp, meanwhile, is up 19.09% year-to-date, and Baker Hughes Company is up 26.52% year-to-date. Combined, EQT and BKR make up approximately 4.8% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

The Online Investor

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, four sectors are up on the day, while five sectors are down.

Sector% Change
Technology & Communications+1.0%
Energy+0.7%
Services+0.3%
Industrial+0.3%
Consumer Products-0.2%
Materials-0.2%
Financial-0.4%
Utilities-0.5%
Healthcare-0.6%

