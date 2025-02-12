News & Insights

Wednesday Sector Leaders: Services, Utilities

February 12, 2025

In afternoon trading on Wednesday, Services stocks are the best performing sector, losing just 0.2%. Within that group, Airbnb Inc (Symbol: ABNB) and Expedia Group Inc (Symbol: EXPE) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 4.4% and 2.6%, respectively. Among the largest ETFs, one ETF closely following services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (Symbol: IYC), which is up 0.2% on the day, and up 3.97% year-to-date. Airbnb Inc, meanwhile, is up 6.90% year-to-date, and Expedia Group Inc is up 8.55% year-to-date. Combined, ABNB and EXPE make up approximately 1.4% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

The next best performing sector is the Utilities sector, losing just 0.2%. Among large Utilities stocks, Edison International (Symbol: EIX) and Exelon Corp (Symbol: EXC) are the most notable, showing a gain of 2.4% and 0.9%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is down 0.2% in midday trading, and up 4.66% on a year-to-date basis. Edison International, meanwhile, is down 33.78% year-to-date, and Exelon Corp is up 13.59% year-to-date. Combined, EIX and EXC make up approximately 5.1% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, none of the sectors are up on the day, while nine sectors are down.

Sector% Change
Services-0.2%
Utilities-0.2%
Consumer Products-0.3%
Technology & Communications-0.4%
Healthcare-0.7%
Industrial-0.8%
Financial-0.9%
Materials-0.9%
Energy-2.0%

