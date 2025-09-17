Wednesday Sector Leaders: Services, Financial

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Wednesday, shares of Services companies are outperforming other sectors, up 0.8%. Within that group, Charter Communications Inc (Symbol: CHTR) and Fox Corp (Symbol: FOXA) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 4.3% and 3.8%, respectively. Among the largest ETFs, one ETF closely following services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (Symbol: IYC), which is flat on the day on the day, and up 10.42% year-to-date. Charter Communications Inc, meanwhile, is down 20.52% year-to-date, and Fox Corp is up 23.92% year-to-date. FOXA makes up approximately 0.2% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

The next best performing sector is the Financial sector, higher by 0.8%. Among large Financial stocks, Crown Castle Inc (Symbol: CCI) and US Bancorp (Symbol: USB) are the most notable, showing a gain of 2.6% and 2.4%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Financial stocks is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), which is up 0.8% in midday trading, and up 12.49% on a year-to-date basis. Crown Castle Inc, meanwhile, is up 9.83% year-to-date, and US Bancorp is up 6.73% year-to-date. USB makes up approximately 1.0% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, nine sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change Services +0.8% Financial +0.8% Healthcare +0.7% Energy +0.7% Industrial +0.6% Utilities +0.5% Technology & Communications +0.5% Materials +0.5% Consumer Products +0.4%

