Wednesday Sector Leaders: Services, Consumer Products

In afternoon trading on Wednesday, Services stocks are the best performing sector, higher by 0.7%. Within that group, Match Group Inc (Symbol: MTCH) and Walmart Inc (Symbol: WMT) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 9.7% and 3.9%, respectively. Among the largest ETFs, one ETF closely following services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (Symbol: IYC), which is up 1.4% on the day, and up 4.86% year-to-date. Match Group Inc, meanwhile, is up 14.83% year-to-date, and Walmart Inc is up 14.73% year-to-date. WMT makes up approximately 4.3% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

The next best performing sector is the Consumer Products sector, up 0.6%. Among large Consumer Products stocks, Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA) and Colgate-Palmolive Co. (Symbol: CL) are the most notable, showing a gain of 3.3% and 2.0%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Consumer Products stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK), which is up 0.9% in midday trading, and up 6.94% on a year-to-date basis. Tesla Inc, meanwhile, is down 21.04% year-to-date, and Colgate-Palmolive Co., is down 5.13% year-to-date. CL makes up approximately 3.1% of the underlying holdings of IYK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, three sectors are up on the day, while four sectors are down.

Sector % Change Services +0.7% Consumer Products +0.6% Financial +0.2% Technology & Communications -0.0% Industrial 0.0% Utilities -0.5% Energy -0.8% Materials -1.4% Healthcare -1.7%

